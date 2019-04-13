Word of South at Cascades Park

By: Richie Pergolizzi | Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Music and poetry meet as one.

Due South of Tallahassee transformed Cascades Park into a melting pot of music and poetic culture for the fifth annual Word of South Music festival.

The three day event is unlike other music festivals because of the unique mix up of musicians who are authors and authors who write their own music.

The organizer of Word of South explained the creation of the lineup.

"We pride ourselves on our very special unique pairing of authors and musicians together." said Sara Marchessault.

Locals explained that venues like Word of South are needed for the community.

"Were just so happy that Tallahassee is growing up a little bit and to host these types of events." said Rob Rosenberg.

Word of South runs until Sunday from noon to seven. With rainfall expected in the area, the events will be set up at different venues including The Wilbury, Fifth and Thomas and at The Edison.