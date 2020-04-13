Worker at Florida Department of Corrections HQ tests positive for coronavirus

By: Edan Schultz | WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The Florida Department of Corrections says one of its employees at the Carlton Building has tested positive for COVID-19.

Multiple employees say administrators announced the positive test last Tuesday at the FDC headquarters, located on South Calhoun St. in downtown Tallahassee.

FDC learned about the positive case on April 6, according to spokesperson Rob Klepper. Klepper says before the test results came back, the employee had not been at work for five days.

FDC worked with the Leon County Health Department to conduct an epidemiological investigation. Close contacts of the employee were notified about the positive coronavirus diagnosis.

Carlton Building employees who may have come into contact with the person who tested positive have been asked to stay home and watch for symptoms for 14 days, Klepper says.

The office of the employee was sanitized on April 1, FDC says. After learning of the positive test result, the employee's office was closed off and cleaned, along with a nearby bathroom and the elevator, according to Klepper and workers who reached out to WCTV.

Those workers also tell us the person who had the most contact with the positive employee was sent home to self-isolate.

But the employees questioned why the state didn’t close the entire floor or the whole building.

“We have not been sent home… everyone in this building uses the same couple of elevators and entrances/exits. It is extremely hard to social distance in this environment yet we are expected to continue working and coming into the building,” a Carlton building employee said in an email to WCTV, asking to remain anonymous out of fear for their job.

The worker said many staff do not have state-issued laptops that are needed to work from home.

Other staffers who asked WCTV not to use their names raised concerns as well.

“I feel like there is not enough effort being put into keeping the employees in my building safe,” they wrote.

“Please help get the word out the state of Florida is not taking care of their state workers and is endangering our lives and our families’ lives by not being transparent and not closing the building,” said one of the workers, “I am scared for my health and don’t know what else to do.”

FDC says it is following Florida DOH and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines in order to slow the spread of COVID-19.

"FDC is fully committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of our employees," Klepper said. "Our employees are our most important asset and we take their health and welfare seriously."

Nearly 650 people work in the Carlton Building, according to a 2017 report.

