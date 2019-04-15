Workers call for $15 minimum wage

By: Capitol News Service

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- A group of minimum wage workers called on state lawmakers to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour Monday morning at the state Capitol.

The group estimates more than three million Floridians would be impacted by the wage increase.

State Senator Victor Torres says that translates to increased economic activity.

“We know if we workers earn a fair wage they rely on less government funded programs and can afford to spend more money on local business,” said Torres.

Opponents of raising the minimum wage argue it could would result in companies offering fewer positions to cut costs.

