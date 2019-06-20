World Refugee Day celebration at A.C.E.

By: Lanetra Bennett

June 20, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- June 20th is World Refugee Day.

Officials say 104 refugees settled in Tallahassee this fiscal year. They say 68 percent are below the age of 18.

Adult and Community Education (A.C.E.) held a Refugee Day celebration Thursday.

Individuals and organizations involved with refugees were there participating to celebrate refugee families.

There were presentations and performances, including the Swahili Children's Choir from Bethsaida International Church.

A.C.E. had more than 400 students from more than 30 countries this past year, with many being refugees.

Ngena Yolondjwa, 21, whose parents fled the wars in the Congo, says what he treasures most about being here is learning to speak English.

"Here at ACE, we're studying, we improve more and more just to make us perfect. I hope that one day I'll be perfect here. I'm very grateful just to be here in Tallahassee." He said.

The event was a partnership with the Department of Children and Families and International Rescue Committee.

