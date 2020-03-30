World War II veteran turns 101, neighbors celebrate socially distanced

By: CNN

RICHMOND, Va. (CNN) — The coronavirus didn't prevent one Virginia neighborhood from honoring a World War II veteran.

Norbert Kopecko had his 101st birthday on Sunday. Kopecko was in the active duty Air Corps and then with the Virginia National Guard following the Second World War.

A crowd gathered near his house in Richmond, but stayed at a safe distance.

"I think it's just unusual to have the neighbors come out and celebrate the birthday of an old geezer like me," Kopecko said. "It's just amazing, and I've got the most wonderful neighbors in the world."

After retiring as a colonel, Kopoecko became an accountant. He and his late wife had four children.

