Wrongfully convicted Moultrie man released from prison after 18 years

By: Kim McCullough | WALB News

January 9, 2020

COFFEE CO. Ga. (WALB) — A Moultrie man was released from Coffee County Correctional Facility Wednesday around 4 p.m. after he was wrongly convicted of rape almost 18 years ago.

Kerry Robinson, 44, walked out of prison following his exoneration by new DNA technology.

The Georgia Innocence Project said Robinson was convicted of rape in 2002, partly based on testimony from a crime lab analyst.

The analyst suggested that Robinson’s DNA was likely included in a DNA mix from the sexual assault kit performed on the victim.

New DNA analysts proved that isn’t the case.

A defense attorney said he’s thankful that new technology was able to clear Robinson’s name but regrets that Robinson’s mother did not live long enough to see the day he was released.

“We are thrilled to see this unjust conviction finally corrected. The factors that led to Kerry Robinson’s conviction - flawed forensics and false testimony from an incentivized cooperator - are present in so many wrongful conviction cases," Clare Gilbert, executive director of Georgia Innocence Project, said. "Our fight continues on behalf of the many innocent men and women who remain imprisoned in Georgia.”

Dr. Greg Hampikian, the DNA scientist at Boise State University who obtained the new DNA results, also commented on the case.

“Fifteen minutes of flawed DNA forensic testimony took almost 18 years to correct in this case," he said. "My hope is that labs and lawyers will take notice, and re-examine these complex DNA mixture cases that can mistakenly imprison the innocent. I am so relieved that Kerry is finally coming home.”

