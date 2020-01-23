Young Thug donates $25K to FAMU's Marching 100 ahead of Battle of the Bands

By: Brandon Spencer | WCTV Eyewitness News

FAMU's Marching 100 poses with a $25,000 check it got for winning Young Thug's HBCU Hot Challenge.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — Florida A&M University's Marching 100 got quite the surprise before they depart for the Battle of the Bands competition in Atlanta this weekend.

During their final practice ahead of the competition, 300 Entertainment CEO Kevin Liles announced the 100 won rapper Young Thug and Gunna's HBCU Hot Challenge, awarding the university $25,000 to the band program.

To enter the competition, HBCU marching bands had to make a short TikTok video of them performing Young Thug's song "Hot."

The music video for "Hot" features a marching band throughout, and the song's beat includes snares and horns.

University President Dr. Larry Robinson and members of the band said they are ecstatic about the gift.

"This is a testament to the outstanding students that we have here and the band, the Marching 100, as well as the guidance they're getting from Dr. Chipman and his staff," Robinson said.

The band plans to use the money to continue building on their successes, as they attempt to bring home the Battle of the Bands trophy.

This will be their seventh appearance at the battle.

