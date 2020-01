By: Ryan Carl | WCTV Eyewitness News

FRANKLIN COUNTY (WCTV) —A boy from Franklin County battling cancer was sworn in as the youngest deputy at the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.

The kid, Marley, said he wanted to be a lawman or a doctor, but he says he doesn't want to give shots. He told the officers he would rather be a cop.

Marley was sworn in a by Sheriff A.J. "Tony" Smith in his Franklin County School classroom.

