Youth Collectors Gallery to raise money for local homeless

By: Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

August 22, 2019

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- 'Painting the town' is taking on a new meaning in Valdosta as the city prepares to art up a famous downtown alleyway, and it's all for a good cause.

The City of Valdosta is hosting its first Youth Collectors Gallery. The featured pieces will help raise money for the Valdosta Youth Council Homelessness Initiative.

The idea is to have artwork lining the walls of Bennie's Alley in downtown Valdosta with pieces done by youth in the community. Each one will be for sale for around five or ten dollars, serving as a fun and affordable way for kids to start their own art collection.

On top of that, all the proceeds will go towards helping the homeless population in the community.

"There's a growing population of people. Currently we have 58 people living at the shelter, that's a lot of individuals that we're trying to help," said Adrian Rivers, Board Chair of LAMP. "We have a need, and what we're starting to see is people are starting to respond all over the city."

It's a community often overlooked in South Georgia. Many local advocates say homelessness in Valdosta is a growing epidemic.

The Valdosta Youth Council is stepping in to help. Proceeds from the Youth Collectors Gallery will raise money for the council's Homelessness Initiative. The group is looking to make homeless kits, filled with basic essentials to provide to local homeless organizations.

"We were all just sitting around the table and they [Youth Council members] told us this is what they want to do, so we're trying to make it happen for them," said Ashlyn Becton, City of Valdosta Public Information Officer. "This is just a great group of local kids and they love getting involved. It's awesome that they're being able to give back, but also help out youth arts as well."

LAMP officials said raising awareness can sometimes be half the battle, and programs like this can help bridge that gap, getting people the help they need.

"People want to feel that when they get in to a bad situation that there's someone that cares about them, and I think what people are starting to see, that people care, and we see that our city cares," Rivers said.

The city is taking submissions through October 16. Any type of artwork is welcome, but the pieces have to be on canvas and be done by kids under the age of 16. Then the gallery will be open during ARTOberfest on October 26.

LAMP will be hosting its fundraiser Changing Lives Dinner of September 10, with special guest Pam Tebow. Tickets are on sale now.