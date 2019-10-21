Youth Government Day lets high school students learn about civics and City government

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Tallahassee high school students participated in a mock City Commission meeting Monday as part of Florida City Government Week.

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody swore in the high school Mayor, Mayor Pro Tem, and three City Commissioners.

Today's youth government session was spearheaded by Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey.

Years ago, Dailey and AG Moody participated in the youth government day in Tallahassee together.

Students heard from City and County Commissioners about civic engagement, the function of the City government, and how to create ordinances and present them at a meeting.

The mock commission took up items such as plastic bag taxes, service animals, and the Stand Your Ground law.

Each ordinance was introduced by a student, who then took questions, or "public comment," from other students.

As part of City Government week, there will be an Open House at City Hall on Wednesday, October 23, from 4 to 6 p.m.

