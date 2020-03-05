Blountstown Police searching for Fountain shooting suspect

By: WJHG News

March 5, 2020

FOUNTAIN, Fla. (WJHG) — The Blountstown Police Department is searching for an armed and dangerous suspect wanted in a fatal Fountain shooting from Wednesday night.

Police were looking for 41-year-old Jason Kenneth Jones near the Calhoun-Liberty Hospital. Police say all Blountstown schools, nursing homes, daycares and the hospital were on lockdown as they searched. The lockdowns at the schools have been lifted.

Multiple crews with K-9 units are looking for Jones.

He is described as a 6 foot tall white man with dark hair and he may be wearing camouflage pants without a shirt. Jones is believed to have a military background, according to the Bay County Sheriff's Office.

The Bay County Sheriff's Office says it responded to a shots fired call on Davies Road in Fountain Wednesday evening. When deputies got to the scene, they found a dead woman with gunshot wounds in the road.

Deputies found another woman in the area with a gunshot wound, and she was eventually arrested. Deputies believe she is Jones' girlfriend.

Shortly after, deputies got a call about a fire on Suncrest Road, which is about a half mile from the home on Davies Road they responded to. SWAT was called to the fully engulfed structure where a deputy said the unidentified body was found.

Jones ran away from the area around Davies Drive off Highway 231. Deputies say they believe a fight began at the Suncrest Road home, then Jones chased his girlfriend to the Davies Road location.

