Parrish announces departure from FSU, expected to sign with Royals

Tallahassee, FL - WCTV

The Florida State Seminoles will be in need of a new ace on the mound next season as lefty Drew Parrish has announced he will leave the FSU Baseball program. Parrish will presumably sign with the Kansas City Royals who drafted in the eighth round of this year’s MLB Draft.

The southpaw announced the move on Instagram on Sunday afternoon saying in a statement “What a ride it’s been, thanks to FSU for making my college experience one I’ll never forget. To my family, friends, coaches and endless fan support, you made it special. Thank you. I’ll forever be a Seminole.”

The Rockledge, Florida native had an uneven 2019 campaign, logging a 9-5 record and 4.67 ERA across 19 starts. His 125 strikeouts were the second-best on the club, behind only C.J. Van Eyk (129) however and his final appearance for the Tribe would be a masterful 8 inning, five hit, 9 K, shutout performance against the Arkansas Razorbacks, propelling the 'Noles to a 1-0 win in the opening round of the College World Series.

In 2018, after being thrust at the top of the Noles' rotation following an injury to Tyler Holton, Parrish responded well, going 5-1 with a 2.52 ERA in 16 starts, striking out 128.

Parrish is the third ‘Nole to be taken by KC over the last two seasons, with the Royals drafting Jackson Lueck and Rhett Aplin in the eighth and 28th rounds last season respectively.

