See which events are canceled due to Tropical Storm Nestor

By: WCTV Eyewitness News
October 18, 2019
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Now that Potential Tropical Cyclone 16 is officially Tropical Storm Nestor, local organizations are being cautious with their slate of events for the weekend.
As a result, several of them have been canceled or postponed due to the storm.
Find your county below to find events affected by Nestor.
Leon County
The City of Tallahassee says it canceled several weekend city events and it has opened sand bagging locations due to the threat of severe weather this coming weekend.
The City says all outdoor athletic league practices and games scheduled for Friday evening and Saturday.
The following events have been cancelled this weekend:
Lowndes County, Ga.
Wakulla County
Franklin County
High School Football
To see which games Tropical Storm Nestor impacted, read our article here.
