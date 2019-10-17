See which events are canceled due to Tropical Storm Nestor

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

October 18, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Now that Potential Tropical Cyclone 16 is officially Tropical Storm Nestor, local organizations are being cautious with their slate of events for the weekend.

As a result, several of them have been canceled or postponed due to the storm.

Find your county below to find events affected by Nestor.

Leon County

The City of Tallahassee says it canceled several weekend city events and it has opened sand bagging locations due to the threat of severe weather this coming weekend.

The City says all outdoor athletic league practices and games scheduled for Friday evening and Saturday.

The following events have been cancelled this weekend:



Cash for Trash at Cascades Park



Movies in the Park at Cascades Park



Leon County Sheriff's Office's Trick or Treat with a Deputy



Walk to Defeat ALS at Cascades Park (delayed to December 14)



"Beyond Your Bucket" Disaster Preparedness Session at Tallahassee Community College (postponed to Saturday, October 26)



Florida A&M Football vs. North Carolina A&T (postponed to Sunday at 2 p.m.) Lowndes County, Ga.

Valdosta State University Homecoming Parade rescheduled for 4 p.m. Friday



VSU's Homecoming game vs. Florida Tech moved to 7 p.m. Saturday



All scheduled tailgate events will begin at 5 p.m. Saturday in VSU's University Center Wakulla County

Shadeville Fall Festival



Wakulla Middle vs. Riversprings Middle football game (rescheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 22 at J.D. Joens Stadium) Franklin County