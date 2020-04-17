First coronavirus death reported in Leon County

By: WCTV Eyewitness News
April 17, 2020
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The Florida Department of Health is reporting Leon County's first coronavirus death.
According to FDOH, the person who died was a 62-year-old Florida resident who previously tested positive for COVID-19.
FDOH's Friday morning update indicated there are 164 cases of coronavirus in Leon County.
If you think you have coronavirus symptoms, be sure to call the Leon County Health Department's COVID-19 call center at 850-404-6300.
This is a developing story.
