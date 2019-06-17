Seminole bats shutout, Michigan blanks Florida State, 2-0

Omaha, NE - (WCTV)

For the first time all postseason, the magic took a night off for the Florida State Seminoles (42-22) as Michigan Wolverines’ (48-20) starter Tommy Henry shut down the FSU order in a 2-0 shutout victory.

Henry would confuse the ‘Noles order all night allowing no runs on X hits, walking none and striking out X. After surrendering a leadoff double in the first inning to Mike Salvatore, Henry would hold the Tribe hitless until a two out double from Matheu Nelson in the seventh frame.

Meanwhile the Seminole pitching staff would do what they could to keep the Wolverines’ bats at bay. CJ Van Eyk battled through an inefficient outing after giving up a solo home run to centerfielder Jesse Franklin in the first. From there the sophomore would surrender another run on seven hits but struck out nine batters in the process. Michigan would attack Van Eyk, fouling off multiple balls and driving up the lefty’s pitch count to 106 in just 4.2 innings of work. The Florida State bullpen would turn in a phenomenal outing as Chase Haney and Jonah Scolaro would surrender no hits, striking out eight in 4.1 frames.

Florida State will now fall to the loser’s bracket where for the first time this NCAA Tournament they will face elimination against the Texas Tech Red Raiders. First pitch of the contest will be at 7 PM EST.

