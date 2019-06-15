Florida State, Parrish outduel Arkansas, 1-0, in College World Series opener

Omaha, NE (WCTV) - The Florida State Seminoles (41-21) would rely on clutch hits late and a dominant performance from starting pitcher Drew Parrish to take their first game of the College World Series against the Arkansas Razorbacks (46-18), 1-0.

Parrish (8.0 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 9 K) would trade barbs with Razorback ace Isaiah Campbell (7.0 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 10 K) in a classic pitchers duel with both teams using their arms and defense to get out of jams and strand 13 runners through the first eight innings of play.

The biggest test to either would be in Parrish’s final frame of the night. Arkansas would lead off with a double, the first extra base hit of the game. After a groundout moved the runner, Parrish would fan back to back batters to end the threat.

The Seminoles would finally break through in the ninth, leading off with a baserunner after JC Flowers was hit by a pitch. From there, Carter smith would hit a ball back up the middle scored a fielder’s choice after Arkansas shortstop Casey Martin could not complete a tag on Flowers before losing the ball on contact. From there, Matheu Nelson would move the runners with a sacrifice bunt setting up a sac fly from Nander De Sedas to score Flowers for the first and only run of the contest.

Flowers would then come in to close, pitching a 1-2-3 inning and picking up his 13th save of the season to give Florida State the victory.

The win is the Seminoles’ first opening game victory in Omaha since 1999. FSU will head to the winners bracket where they’ll face the Michigan Wolverines on Monday night at 7 PM EST.

