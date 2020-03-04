Tallahassee to host linemen competition promoting safety for utility workers

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

March 4, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The City of Tallahassee is hosting the 20th annual Florida Linemen Competition next Saturday, March 14.

Local utility workers play a large role during the recovery period following natural disasters, like the deadly tornadoes that hit Tennessee Tuesday, the Cairo tornado from March 2019, and Hurricane Michael.

Linemen who were setting up the competition say the technology to get power back on for local customers hasn't changed much in the last four years.

The City of Tallahassee uses a lot of the same equipment it had during Hurricanes Hermine, Irma and Michael.

They say it's the preparation the city has done that makes the sometimes dangerous job different now.

"Our approach towards maintenance has increased," Heath Gebhart, a line crew supervisor, said. "We're going into a lot of neighborhoods throughout town and we're doing upgrades, we're setting new poles, we're running new wire, replacing insulators."

Tallahassee has seen its share of natural disasters. Linemen say the difference between a tornado and a hurricane is the amount of time to prepare.

"In a hurricane event, you at least have a little time to put people in places where you might need them the most," Gebhart said.

Next weekend's competition will utilize 100 poles across 10 events. Through the events, the work of linemen crews is celebrated. Crews also work together for more than a week of setup.

"Five or six different public power utilities that have come from around Florida that have come to Tallahassee to help City of Tallahassee utilities set up the field," Florida Municipal Electric Association's Amy Zublay said.

Obstacles include downed wires, changing electrical transformers, and rescuing an injured coworker. Crews will be judged on speed and safety.

"We're talking about people's lives, and their ability to go out and perform a task," Commissioner Elaine Bryant said.

The event also helps with mutual aid agreements. The crews represent 35 municipal utilities.

"We get to build bonds and friendships," Gebhart said. "When we do go on a mutual aid, we know who we're dealing with."

The main purpose for the competition is to promote safety in this line of work.

"That's a lineman's life," Gebart said. "That's what lets us go home every night."

The city says it's also a driver's job to keep linemen safe, by slowing down in work zones, following the move over law and staying off your phone while driving near them.

The event will be on Saturday, March 14, at the Tallahassee Automobile Museum. There are competition events for apprentices and professional lineman, and kid-friendly activities. The event will also feature local food trucks.

Attendance at the event is free, and it runs from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

