lorida State cruises, 88-71, over North Alabama in non-conference finale

December 28, 2019

TALLAHASEE, Fla. (WCTV) ---The 17th ranked Florida State Seminoles (11-2) ended their out of conference slate with a bang, throttling the North Alabama Lions (5-8) 88-71.

The ‘Noles enjoyed an excellent day offensively shooting 50% from the floor as a team with four Seminoles (Trent Forrest, Patrick Williams, Malik Osborne, Balsa Koprivica) scoring one double figures. It was Osborne however that led the way for the Tribe finishing the day with 14 points, four rebounds and a block.

FSU’s bread and butter on the day was its inside game as the garnet and gold’s size advantage over the Lions helped translate to 40 points in the paint.

Leonard Hamilton showed off his squad’s trademark depth with 10 players recording 10 minutes or more with 48 points coming from the Florida State bench.

The win is Florida State’s 38th consecutive victory at the Tucker Center, the third longest winning streak of its kind in Division I.

Non-conference play is now in the rear view mirror for the Seminoles as a home game with Georgia Tech awaits FSU on New Year’s Eve.

