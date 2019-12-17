Man taken to hospital after hit and run at Stadium Drive and Call Street

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

December 17, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — A man was taken to the hospital Tuesday morning after a hit and run near the intersection of Stadium Drive and Call Street, the Leon County Sheriff's Office says.

LCSO responded to the scene around 7:45 a.m. According to LCSO, the victim was driving a motorcycle. He was taken Tallahassee Memorial Hospital with bone fractures and is expected to be OK.

LCSO is not releasing a vehicle description in its hit and run investigation at this time.

This is a developing story, and WCTV will update it with the latest details.

