State workers share concerns about in-office working during COVID-19 pandemic

UPDATE: 10:45 a.m. March 25, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- WCTV has received additional answers from state agencies responding to employees' concerns about coming into their offices to work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Department of Revenue told WCTV in a statement sent via email that it has closed its offices in Broward, Miami-Dade, and Palm Beach counties.

The statement also said, "DOR has begun implementing telework for employees who can perform their duties remotely with little or no interruption to business operations. We are also evaluating employees’ duties and available resources to determine opportunities for further telework."

The Florida Department of Education also responded to WCTV via email, saying that 58% of its staff is currently teleworking.

"The Florida Department of Education (FDOE) has granted 357 headquarters-based employees including Vocational Rehabilitation, Office of Early Learning and the Florida College System staff the ability to telework," said a spokesperson for DOE in the statement.

WCTV spoke with the Florida Department of Financial Services over the phone; that agency says all offices have been closed to the public since March 17, and everyone is encouraged to telecommute. All department meetings are being done over video conferencing, and services are still being provided via phone and emails.

The Florida Department of Children and Families responded to WCTV's initial e-mail confirming receipt, but we are waiting on that response.

The Florida Department of Environmental Protection administrative offices remain open and operational from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The DEP has temporarily closed all facilities managed by the Department of Management Services through April 19.

In a memo sent to staff members from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, Chief of Staff Leslie Reed says, in part:

"We know that the impact of COVID-19 is a source of concerns and questions by our employees. As the department works to address the unprecedented and quickly evolving COVID-19 event, I want to assure you that we are continuing to work to identify new ways to develop a safe and sustainable work environment for all of our employees, that will also ensure we are able to perform all of our core functions and meet our agency's mission. We are looking to implement the Center of Disease Control and Prevention guidance and incorporate every measure possible to maximize social distancing in the workplace.

The full memo from the Florida DEP has been attached as a PDF to this story.

----

March 24, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- State workers have reached out to WCTV with concerns about not being able to work remotely in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

One worker from the Florida Department of Revenue did not want her name released or her face on camera for fear of losing her job, but allowed her voice to be recorded. She says while she's worried about the consequences of speaking on the record, her health comes first.

"I am worried that I may get fired, but what's worse: me getting fired or losing my life?" She said.

That employee told WCTV there are too many people working in a small space.

"They're closing dog parks, we're still coming to work. They're closing restaurants, everything, we're still coming to work," she said. "To me, it's just not being taken serious enough."

She said at least 200 people are on her floor, everyone working in cubicles.

"We've been sitting here, like in a petri dish. People have been coughing, people have been sent home, people have gone home. And nothing has been done. They keep saying they wipe down public areas like the breakroom and the bathroom, but what about the places where we're sitting, breathing in each other's air," she said.

WCTV reached out to 13 state agencies about their procedures and whether employees are working remotely.

FDLE told WCTV it is following DMS guidelines.

The Florida Department of Environmental Protection told WCTV it is developing plans to allow teleworking for employees.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.