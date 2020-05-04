Woman arrested for stealing Hurricane Michael insurance money and government benefits, Attorney General says

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

May 4, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — A woman has been arrested for using her power of attorney to steal veterans benefits and property insurance money awarded to a senior for home repairs due to damage Hurricane Michael caused, according to the Attorney General's office.

The Attorney General says Billie Jo Ethridge took more than $63,000 from the senior victim over an eight-month period.

“A senior who suffered property damage due to Hurricane Michael trusted the defendant with important financial decisions. Instead of using the insurance payments to repair the victim’s home, the defendant stole the money for her own personal use," Attorney General Ashley Moody said. "We will not tolerate the exploitation of our seniors and I am proud of the work of our MFCU investigators, partnering with the VA, to hold this defendant accountable for these despicable actions.”

Ethridge deposited two checks totaling more than $20,000 into her own private bank account, according to the probable cause affidavit. Frontline Homeowners Insurance previously issued the checks to the victim for Hurricane Michael repair.

The next month, the VA deposited a large lump sum payment into the victim's checking account, Moody's office says. The investigation showed soon after the deposit, Ethridge withdrew more than $40,000 from the victim's account.

Ethride is charged with exploitation of an elderly adult for $50,000 or more, which is a first-degree felony. If convicted, Ethridge faces up to 30 years in prison and $15,000 in fines.

