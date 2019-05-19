FAMU baseball sweeps final day of MEAC Tournament, clinches conference title and NCAA berth

By: Ryan Kelly | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – For the first time since 2015, the Florida A&M Rattlers are heading to the NCAA Tournament after beating the Norfolk State Spartans in back to back games to win the 2019 MEAC Tournament championship, FAMU’s second under Jamey Shouppe and second since 2015.

FAMU would start the doubleheader with a comeback 5-4 victory over NSU, forcing a decisive winner take all championship game.

In game two, the Rattlers offense would explode early, tacking on six runs in the top of the first powered by six hits and three Spartan errors.

From there, FAM would tack on an insurance run in both the third and the fifth for the 8-1 final.

On the mound the hero was RHP Kyle Coleman. The junior would go the distance for the Orange and Green striking out nine Norfolk State batters and allowing just one run on six hits to pick up his sixth win of the season.

The Rattlers now await their NCAA Tournament destination which will be revealed during the tournament selection show on Memorial Day.

