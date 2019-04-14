FAMU baseball team claims victory over Bethune-Cookman

By: WCTV Eyewitness Sports

TALLAHASSEE, Fl. ---The Florida A&M Rattlers earned bragging rights against their rivals from Bethune-Cookman splitting a Saturday double header after winning a Friday game in extra innings.

The first game belonged to the Wildcats (13-24, 6-8 MEAC), wasting no time jumping on the FAMU (15-22, 7-7 MEAC) pitching staff. Bethune put up two runs on five hits in the first game ending the game with 15 hits en route to a 8-2 victory evening the series at one game apiece.

The second half of the double header however was wrapped in orange and green as the Rattlers struck early and often. Infielder Kaycee Reese would tack on an RBI in both the second and third innings as the Fangs jumped out to an early 4-0 lead. Bethune-Cookman would eventually charge-back against the Rattlers, tying the game in the eighth inning.

However, FAMU would respond, scoring two in the bottom of the eighth to take a 6-4 win.

Next up for the Rattlers is a three game road trip against Savannah State next weekend before coming home to host Mercer the following Tuesday.