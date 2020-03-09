FSU Basketball rises to No. 4 in AP Poll after securing ACC regular season title

By: Chris Nee | Noles247

March 9, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Noles247) — Following its win over Boston College on Sunday to secure the Atlantic Coast Conference Regular Season title, Florida State Basketball moved up to No. 4 in the Associated Press Top 25.

FSU (26-5, 16-4 ACC) now enters this week’s Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C. as the No. 1 seed. FSU will take the court on Thursday for the quarterfinals, when they face the winner of the No. 8/9 game between Clemson and Miami. The complete ACC Tournament bracket can be found here.

Here is a look at where FSU ranks entering the week as the updated rankings and polls are released:

-FSU moves up to No. 4 in the Associated Press Top 25. They ranked No. 7 in the AP Top 25 last week. The updated AP Top 25 can be found here.

The Seminoles have been ranked in the Top 10 of the AP Poll for 10 consecutive weeks.

That is FSU’s highest ranking since the week of Dec. 16, 1972, when the Seminoles were ranked No. 2 in the AP Poll.

-The Seminoles ranked No. 8 in the USA Today Coaches Poll last week. The updated Coaches Poll will be released after noon on Monday.

-FSU checks in at No. 10 in the latest NET Rankings. The Seminoles finished 16-0 at home, 3-0 on neutral courts and 7-5 on the road. The complete NET Rankings can be found here.

