FSU football players may not attend workouts over Norvell statement

June 4, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — Florida State University football players, both publicly and in texts to WCTV, are expressing their disagreement with a comment head coach Mike Norvell made about conversations with players regarding nationwide protests in wake of George Floyd's death.

Tashan Reed of The Athletic reported that when asked if the FSU Football staff had "done anything to check in with players in what may be a challenging time for them on another level," Norvell responded to Reed by saying the following:

"We've had a lot of open communication with our team, our players, and our coaches," the statement said. "I went back and forth individually with every player this weekend. And that was something that was important to me because this is a heartbreaking time in our country."

Here is a link to the full statement:

#FSU head coach Mike Norvell (@Coach_Norvell) had individual conversations with every player on his roster this past weekend focused on the events surrounding the death of George Floyd. Here's his full quote to @TheAthletic: pic.twitter.com/eM3yZZH4db — Tashan Reed (@tashanreed) June 2, 2020

At 12:13 a.m. Thursday, First Team All-ACC Defensive Tackle Marvin Wilson threatened to not attend the team's summer workouts, saying the statement that Norvell made was a lie.

"Man, this (emoji) did not happen mane," Wilson said. "We got a generated text that was sent to everybody. There was no one on one talk between us and coach."

Man this �� did not happen mane. We got a generated text that was sent to everybody. There was no one on one talk between us and coach. This is a lie and me and my teammates as a whole are outraged and we will not be working out until further notice �� #hunchoout https://t.co/6Uuy6K7Eu3 — HEAD HUNCHO�� (@marvinwilson21) June 4, 2020

In the ensuing hours, at least five different FSU Football players agreed with Wilson, by either quote-tweeting or replying to his original tweet in solidarity.

In addition, four current FSU Football players told WCTV's Michael Hudak early Thursday morning that Norvell did not speak with players individually. Instead, the same generic message was sent to every single player, as is typical on Sundays. One player said that roughly 50% of the locker room was considering not attending workouts because of this development.

Another source confirmed that Coach Norvell called a last-minute meeting with the team around 9 a.m. Thursday.

WCTV reached out to Florida State Athletics for comment. They have not responded yet. WCTV is also awaiting a reply from FSU President John Thrasher's office for comment on this story.

