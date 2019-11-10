FSU Men’s Basketball wins its sixth in a row over Florida

By: Shem Rivera | Noles 247

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Florida State Men’s basketball upset No. 6 ranked Florida, 63-51, on Sunday afternoon at Exactech Arena in Gainesville, Fla. It is the sixth consecutive victory for the Seminoles against their in-state rival, the longest winning streak for FSU against the Gators.

The Seminoles improve to 1-1 on the season, getting in the win column after a season-opening loss at Pitt on Wednesday. The Gators fall to 1-1 and have yet to play a conference game.

The win for Florida State was complete team effort, led by Devin Vassell who scored 13 points and had six rebounds. MJ Walker added 12 points, Malik Osborne had10 points and Trent Forrest had a near triple double with eight points, eight rebounds, and seven assists.

Throughout the first half, both teams battled back and forth keeping the game close. Both streams struggle shooting the basketball, as FSU took a 25-21 lead to the locker room.

In the first half, Florida State shot 6-for-25 (24.0%) from the field and 1-for-9 (11.1%) from the perimeter. The settled at 12-for-16 (75.0%) from the free throw line. Florida shot 6-for-27 (22.2%) from the field and 1-for-11 (9.1%) from behind the arc. The Gators were 8-for-10 (80.0%) from the line. The Seminoles scored 11 fast break points compared to only two from the Gators. No player from either team scored more than six points in the first half.

FSU seized momentum at the beginning of the second half. A steal by Trent Forrest dished off to Devin Vassell resulted in a fast break dunk. The ‘Noles then forced a few stops on the defensive end while Malik Osborne made two consecutive layups, giving FSU a 10-point lead, 31-21, with 17:03 remaining in the second half. They never relented down the stretch, leading by as many as 14 points and by double figures for much of the way.

Crowd Silencers: Second Half

Devin Vassell’s fast break dunk to start the second half had the Seminoles bench on all ten toes, 18:20 remaining.

Patrick Williams caught a wide-open alley-oop from Wyatt Wilkes, who threw it from half court, 11:35 remaining.

Anthony Polite knocked down an open three-pointer with 9:31 remaining.

Trent Forrest makes a fast break three-pointer, assisted by MJ Walker, with 7:19 remaining. That was Forrest’s first made three-pointer of the season.

Devin Vassell gives FSU a 14-point lead after making a three pointer with 5:46 remaining.

Devin Vassell scores his 13th point after securing an offensive rebound, scoring the basket while drawing the foul. FSU 57-43 UF, with 3:56 remaining.

