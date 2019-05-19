Florida State baseball earns six seed in ACC Tournament

By: Ryan Kelly | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) –The bracket for the ACC Baseball Tournament has been set and the Florida State Seminoles will be the number six seed when the tournament starts in Durham, NC on Tuesday.

The ‘Noles will play in Pool C of the tournament alongside the North Carolina State Wolfpack and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

The three teams will all play each other in a round robin format, with the team with the best record advancing to play the winner of Pool B (Georgia Tech, Duke or Notre Dame) in the semifinal round of the tournament.

Dates and times for the pool play games are set to be announced on Sunday.