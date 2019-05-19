Florida State softball steamrolls South Florida, 12-1, advances in Tallahassee regional

By: Ryan Kelly| WCTV Eyewitness Sports

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – The firepower of the Florida State Seminoles (53-8) was on full display Saturday at JoAnne Graf Field as the ‘Noles hit an NCAA Tournament record four consecutive home runs in the fifth inning of a 12-1 run rule victory over the South Florida Bulls (41-18).

Zoe Casas, Cali Harrod, Carsyn Gordon and Sydney Sherrill would all hit solo shots in order adding to an earlier shot from Leslie Farris and a grand slam from Makinzy Herzog for a program record six home runs.

Lost in the offense was another dominant performance from the Seminole pitching staff.

Lonnie Alameda would start ace Meghan King in the circle and despite pitching only two innings she left quite the impression.

The senior star would face the minimum six batters, striking out four in the process before turning the ball over to Kathryn Sandercock who would be credited with the win.

FSU is set to face off against South Carolina on Sunday at noon with the chance to seal the regional championship.