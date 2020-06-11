Former big leaguer tabbed to lead St. John Paul II baseball team

By: Joey Lamar | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — St. John Paul II High School has hired Dustin McGowan to lead the baseball program, according to athletic director Ed Hill.

McGowan comes in with big league experience. He spent 10 seasons at the highest level. Most of that time was spent with the Toronto Blue Jays.

Hill said the hire was officially made Tuesday, but the school waited until Thursday to make the announcement.

McGowan went to Long County High School in Ludowici, Ga.

