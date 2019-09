By: WCTV Eyewitness Sports

September 12, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Florida State soccer team won their fifth game of the season as they defeated the Colorado Buffaloes, 3-2, in overtime on Thursday.

FSU got goals from Deyna Castellanos (PK, 32'), Jenna Nighswonger (PK, 50') and the game winning goal in OT from Nighswonger in the 100'.

To view highlights from the last non-conference home game for FSU, see the video player above.