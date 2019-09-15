Rattlers shake off rust, strike to home opening victory, 57-20

By: Ryan Kelly | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

September 15, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – After a sluggish start on the offensive side of the ball, the Florida A&M Rattlers (1-1) came alive in the second quarter putting up 33 points en route to a 57-20 victory over the Fort Valley State Wildcats (0-2).

After a shaky week one against the UCF Knights, Rattler quarterback Ryan Stanley got his groove back against the ‘Cats, completing 20 of 31 passes for 275 yards and three touchdowns including two to Azende Rey. Meanwhile on the ground, FAMU would rely on a platoon of running backs with Davonn Kendrick, Eddie Tillman and Ricky Henrilus all recording seven or more carries with Kendrick and Tillman both recording touchdowns.

The FAMU defense was stout, allowing just 184 yards for the entire game and reeking havoc in the backfield. The orange and green would force FVSU to turn the ball over four times including three fumbles and an interception all while holding the Wildcat offense to just five of 12 on third down.

Next up for the Rattlers is an out of conference rivalry showdown with the Southern Jaguars at Bragg Memorial Stadium on September 21st with kickoff set for 6 PM