SERIES RECAP: ‘Noles take second straight ACC series, topping Virginia, 2-1

By: WCTV Eyewitness Sports

April 21, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fl.--- The Florida State Seminoles appear to be heating up at the right time. One week after sweeping the Clemson Tigers at home, the ‘Noles (22-13, 10-8 ACC) would take two games from the Virginia Cavaliers (23-17, 9-11 ACC) in Charlottesville.

Game One

The Florida State bats would come alive and stay alive, exploding for 14 runs on 13 hits in a 14-2 romp to take game one.

The ‘Noles would tie those hits with 14 free passes (11 walks, 3 HBP) in their offensive attack, being led by JC Flowers’ four RBI including a two run bomb as well as three RBI from freshman Robby Martin.

Drew Parrish would follow up his stellar outing against Clemson with another solid performance. The junior would K six batters and while surrendering five hits, would not give up an earned run.

From there Antonio Velez, Austin Pollock and Cade Hungate would all pitch an inning respectively never surrendering an earned run.

Game Two

The garnet and gold put up five runs on nine hits, overcoming five errors to pull out a series winning 5-3 victory over the Hoos.

CJ Van Eyk also followed up his solid performance against Clemson with six innings of work surrendering just one earned run off of six hits.

After Van Eyk, Conor Grady would enter the game pitching two innings, surrendering two earned runs before Flowers would enter to pitch the ninth and earn his ninth save of the year.

The Seminole offense would be lead by Martin with his second straight three RBI game.

Drew Mendoza would open the scoring for FSU with an RBI triple, his first triple of the season and a returning Reece Albert would also record an RBI.

Game Three

Virginia would have its revenge over Florida State, pouring it on the Seminoles en route to a 13-3 win to salvage a game in the series.

Starting pitcher Shane Drohan would be done after surrendering three runs in four innings with Jonah Scolaro, Chase Haney and Gage Hutchinson all surrendering at least two runs until the game was closed out by Clayton Kwiatkowski and Pollock respectively.

The FSU bats would be held in check for the most part with six of the Seminoles’ eight hits coming in the eighth frame of the game.

On deck for the Seminoles is a Tuesday tilt against Stetson with 12 of FSU’s next 13 games at home.