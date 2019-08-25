Seminole Soccer set for showdown with Wisconsin

By: Ryan Kelly | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) –The number one ranked Florida State Seminole soccer team will continue its season opening homestand against the Wisconsin Badgers, Sunday at 2 PM.

The match against the Big Ten foe comes just days after FSU dispatched of the TCU Horned Frogs 2-0 at the Seminole Soccer Complex.

The match is the back-end of a home and home between FSU and UW with the ‘Noles taking a 3-0 result in Madison last season. It also marks another match for the garnet and gold against a Big Ten foe.

Florida State has fared well against the Midwest's preeminent athletic conference, sporting a 21-12-1 record against current members of the league with the most recent coming in last season’s NCAA Tournament in a 1-0 victory over the Penn State Nittany Lions.

The match also marks history over the airwaves as the contest between the ‘Noles and Badgers will be the first sporting event ever broadcast live on the ACC Network.

ACCN launched on Thursday evening as Florida State was playing its season opener against TCU.

The conference’s new cable channel is still in limbo with some cable and satellite providers in our area including Comcast and Dish.

This marks the last game the ‘Noles will play at home before traveling to the West Coast for a two game stand against UCLA and USC who both visited Tallahassee last season.

