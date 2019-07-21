Tallahassee Soccer Club falls, 4-2, to Louisiana Krewe in playoffs

By: Ryan Kelly | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

July 21, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) –Tallahassee Soccer Club saw their inaugural season come to an end on Saturday night, falling to Louisiana Krewe FC 4-2 in the opening round of the Gulf Coast Premier League playoffs.

The visiting Battle Lions would strike first in Lafayette, LA as Jacob Schmoker would slip past a defender in the opening minutes of play for a top shelf strike to give TLH a 1-0 lead.

The home Krewe would equalize later in the first half however and taking the lead with a stoppage time strike just before the end of the half.

Tallahassee would keep pressure on LKFC throughout the second half and would eventually find an equalizer in the 67’ as Michael Seng would hit the back of the net with a curving shot on goal.

The two sides would trade chances until Louisiana Krewe would take control finding the back of the net once in the closing minutes and again in stoppage time to end the game with a 4-2 result handing TLHSC only its second defeat of the year.

Tallahassee Soccer Club finishes its first season of existence with a 5-3-2 record and a East Division championship.

