Valdosta State Football earns one seed in DII Tournament



November 17, 2019

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) --- For the second straight season, the Valdosta State Blazers have earned a one seed in the NCAA Division II Football Tournament and in doing so have earned a first round bye. VSU will host the winner of the 4. Wingate vs. West Florida matchup in the second round of the tournament at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium.

The Blazers are in the midst of a program record 25 game winning and completed its second straight 10-0, undefeated regular season in grand fashion by blowing out arch rival West Georgia on Saturday night in Carrollton.

The Region also includes 2. Lenoir-Rhyne, Miles, 3. Bowie State and Carson-Newman who all potentially stand between Gary Goff’s squad and a trip to the National Semifinals.

