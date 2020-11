On 11/29/2020 WNXG-LD (formerly WUFX-LD) will transition to the ATSC 3.0 broadcast standard. Moving to the ATSC 3.0 standard will allow WUFX to add features to better serve our viewers. However, once WNXG makes this switch it’s over the air signal will not be able to be received by most television sets that only receive the ATSC 1.0 broadcast standard. To continue to receive WNXG over-the-air, you will need to use a television that receives ATSC 3.0 signals or use a converter box.