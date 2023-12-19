Fielder Tree Services

Fielder and Associates is a Landscape Design and Build contractor, providing a wide array of landscape services. One of our main services has been correcting landscape drainage and erosion problems. A primary cause of these problems has always been too much shade from trees that caused turf decline and then the onset of erosion. The correction these problems has always involved tree pruning and tree removal. Most of this work was subcontracted to other tree services.

In summer of 2016 we opened Fielder Tree Service, LLC. The sole purpose was to continue to provide a high level of service to all our customers. This has meant a major investment in new people and new equipment.

Our new people – are experienced people, with extensive training. Our operations are fully insured and you may request proof of this insurance at any time. So, as a customer, you can feel safe and confident in our services.

Our website is full of tree maintenance information and we invite you to review these topics to learn more. The arboriculture business is evolving at a rapid pace.

The science behind this is driven by the importance of trees in our environment. The tools and equipment used are making the job easier, safer and more efficient.

And the risk and liability exposure of trees and the work is ever present.

As a consumer, you have many choices. But that in itself is problematic. Information overload only makes a wise choice even more difficult. Take a minute to read our section on “How to Hire a Tree Service Company.’ Another article, which was printed in the Tallahassee Democrat a few months ago was “Support Your Local Green Industry Professionals,” and offers some additional ideas.

Fielder Tree Service invites your call. You will find a friendly, knowledgeable staff that is customer service oriented and will perform quality work.

Top 10 Reasons to choose Fielder Tree Service

Written estimates provided in 24 hours in most cases (Tallahassee area)

Knowledgeable Arborist that takes time to listen and respond to your concerns

Knowledgeable about both trees and the landscape and how each relates

Not just tree removal – but a balanced assessment of tree risk and safety

Arborist takes time to explain work options and how they will be performed

Fielder Tree Service often recommends a customer to get a second opinion or second estimate to ensure customer confidence.

Fielder Tree Service respects your property and will care for it

Fielder Tree Service performs & completes most work in 3 to 5 days

Fielder Tree Service sets a high standard – compared to other tree services

And, when Fielder Tree Service makes a mistake – they own it and fix it!

We routinely donate to local charities and have had several plant donations and educational sessions within the Chiles High School community. We have donated either funds, time, or expertise to the following organizations just to name a few:

Fast Cars and Mason Jars for the “Treehouse” that shelters abused children

Local fund raisers via sponsoring golf tournaments

Big Bend Hospice

Maclay School Fundraisers

American Heart Association

Goodwood Museum

Cards for a Cure

Organization for Artificial reefs

Muscular Dystrophy Association

Killearn Lakes elementary

Special Olympics

Run for Ansley

and many more.

