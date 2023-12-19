FIORINI CHIROPRACTIC CENTER, YOUR STEPPING STONE TO BETTER HEALTH.

At Fiorini Chiropractic Center you will find a group of committed professionals with the goal of helping you return to a natural state of good health.

You will quickly become a welcomed member of our family of satisfied patients. We treat a wide variety of conditions using the best combination of traditional Chiropractic techniques and the latest in innovative care.

Fiorini Chiropractic Center is ready to become your stepping stone to better health. Contact us on the web or call for an appointment today. Let this be your first step on the path to better health.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS:

What conditions benefit from chiropractic care?

Although chiropractic is used most frequently to relieve low back pain, studies have found it to be effective for a variety of conditions, such as migraine headaches, neck and shoulder pain, carpal tunnel syndrome, fibromyalgia, and infantile colic.

Can Chiropractic care help my “slipped disk”?

“Slipped disk” or actually “Bulging disk” has become a common saying, as if we were talking about a stack of slippery poker chips. Discs are actually the fluid-filled cushions that act as shock-absorbers between the dense bones of the spine. These discs allow the spine to support normal body movement and keep the vertebrae from grinding against each other and causing back pain. As long as the spine is lined up properly, the discs can do their job. When the spine experiences a continuing misalignment due to stress, accident or slight dislocation the “disk” may “bulge” out between the edges of the spinal bones and eventually lose it’s cushioning fluid and the ability to regain more fluid. This results in vertebrae grinding against each other.

Sounds painful?

In many cases this condition leads to severe pain. In the past, many patients looked to surgery for a reduction of this severe pain. New government healthcare guidelines do not readily endorse surgery because of the variety of complications that can occur as a result of the surgery itself. Surgery also does not attempt to correct the cause of the symptoms. Chiropractic care is a more conservative treatment approach. Your Chiropractor can be very effective at correcting the spinal misalignments that created the bulging disc in the first place. Your Chiropractor will work to gently realign the spinal bones. This realignment will allow the disc to regain the lost fluid that has reduced the “shock-absorbing” function of the disc which reduces or eliminates the discomfort. Don’t “slip up” when you have a bulging disc. See your Chiropractor right away.

Does Chiropractic hurt?

Typical chiropractic adjustments do not hurt. The patient may experience a minor amount of discomfort during the adjustment which lasts only seconds in an effort to correct misalignments and / or “fixations” in the spine that are causing pain or other symptoms and may have been present for years. Any discomfort you may have following your first few adjustments can be compared to the soreness you have after a hard workout at the gym.

Is Chiropractic safe?

Chiropractic adjustments or manipulations are extremely safe. The risk factor is estimated to be one million to one. Doctors of Chiropractic are highly trained professionals with years of experience working on hundreds or thousands of patients, using techniques that have been in practice for over a hundred years. Our procedures are natural and drugless. By contrast, the December 11, 1999 issue of the British Medical Journal stated medical errors kill almost 100,000 Americans a year, with other sources estimating the figure to be up to four times that amount, ranking only behind heart disease and cancer as the leading cause of death. Our conservative philosophy is chiropractic first, medicine second and surgery last.

What kind of education and training do doctors of chiropractic have?

Before entering Chiropractic college, one must complete, at a minimum, a 2 year pre-professional study with many chiropractic colleges and universities requiring a 4 year undergraduate basic science degree. Chiropractors receive a post-graduate education that includes evaluation and care for the entire body with special emphasis on neuromusculo-skeletal diagnosis and treatment. Preparation for the practice of chiropractic is concentrated on three areas of learning; basic training in the biological and health sciences (anatomy, physiology, biochemistry, biomechanics, clinical and radiological diagnosis); specialized training in the chiropractic discipline (theoretical studies, practice, specific technique, diagnosis and applications); and extensive clinical and practical training with patients.

Have any studies been published showing for what chiropractic is effective?

Several studies have documented the effectiveness of chiropractic in relieving back pain. More recent studies have shown chiropractic to be effective in treating infantile colic and migraine headaches.

What can I expect on my first visit?

The first procedure your doctor will do is take a complete history of your complaints – when did it start, what happened, when does it hurt, etc. In addition your chiropractor will ask about your family history, dietary habits, previous injuries, other care you may have had (chiropractic, osteopathic, medical, etc.), your job, and other questions designed to help determine the nature of your illness and the best way to go about treating the problem. This one-on-one talk is very important in making a diagnosis.

What is the treatment like?

The Chiropractic “adjustments” are short gentle thrusts delivered to specific areas of the spine or other joints. These adjustments correct misalignments, reduce joint fixations, and improve mobility and flexibility of the spine and relieve pressure on sensitive irritated tissues which in turn helps reduce the pain and other symptoms such as nerve “pinching”. In addition to the specific chiropractic adjustments, a patient may receive physio-therapy to the affected soft tissues (e.g. muscles, ligaments and/or tendons) in an effort to reduce pain, inflammation and muscle spasm, and also to promote soft tissue healing.

How long will it take?

Each patient is different. Some people have had their problem for a long time, and others have only recently begun to experience their pain. Depending on the severity and duration of the condition and its underlying causes, you may be under care for as little as 2 weeks or as long as 3 months or more. Again, it depends on the nature of the condition, what the x-rays show, what the exam findings were, your overall health and fitness level, and how you respond to care.

