Indoor Environmental Management

Most homeowners don’t realize how important the condition of their crawlspace is to the health and energy efficiency of their home. The only time we think about our crawlspace is when we can smell the musty, moldy odors. Even when these smells aren’t apparent, our crawlspace is still affecting our home’s health.

Because the crawlspace is naturally damp, this creates a breeding ground for mold, fungi, and other allergens. Exposure to this air can worsen asthma, allergies and cause more serious respiratory problems.

The problem is that the air in your crawl space doesn’t just stay in the crawl space. If you have a problem with mold, radon or pests, you can bet that that these issues are affecting the health of your entire home.

