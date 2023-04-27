Honor Flight Tallahassee marked a triumphant return in 2022, after being paused for COVID. This year WCTV’s Ben and Katie Kaplan are once again along for the ride as our local veterans receive the heroes welcome, they deserve. For the first time, WCTV is issuing a challenge to the community to help us cover the 2024 flight for 10 local veterans, and we’re raising $8,000 to accomplish that goal. Any little bit helps, if you feel called to help our local Veterans for next year’s trip, you can make a donation here: https://secure.piryx.com/donate/R4jynwWS/Honor-Flight-Tallahassee/default_duplicate