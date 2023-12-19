Keith McNeill Plumbing
MCNEILL PLUMBING IS THE PREMIER PLUMBER IN THE TALLAHASSEE AREA.
When it comes to your residential plumbing needs, Keith McNeill Plumbing is the only answer. We provide you with the highest quality service the industry has to offer. With over 30 years in the business serving Tallahassee and its surrounding communities including southern Georgia, we specialize in all areas of residential plumbing. Our services include, but are not limited to the following:
Repairs and Installations: Water Heaters, Boilers, Pipes, Fixtures
Leaks and Clogs: Sinks, Faucets, Toilets, Bathtubs
Water Heaters: Tankless, Traditional
Green Products: Solar Water Heaters, Low Flow Toilets,
Sewer and Drain Cleaning
Renovations and New Construction: Kitchens, Bathrooms
Re-Piping
Gas and Water Meters
Hard Water Solutions
Water Treatment
Low Water Pressure
Clogged Sewer Lines
High Pressure Jetting Service
Camera Inspections
Septic to Sewer Conversion
Sewer Replacement
Electronic Slab Leak Locations
Lift Station Installation
Natural Gas Piping Installation
New Construction or Retrofit
Slab Leak Detection
Appliance Hook Up
Backflow Certification
There are a few other things to keep in mind when you choose Keith McNeill Plumbing. You can rest assured that if it’s an appliance repair that needs to be done, our team will provide expert service no matter what the manufacturer make of the appliance. Also, we offer 24/7 emergency service. And very importantly, from troubleshooting to diagnostics to actual repair and/or installation, you have our guarantee that you will be completely satisfied. Call us at 850-562-5504 for a free estimate.
Tallahassee
3505 North Monroe St.
Tallahassee, FL 32303
(850) 562-5504