Keith McNeill Plumbing

MCNEILL PLUMBING IS THE PREMIER PLUMBER IN THE TALLAHASSEE AREA.

When it comes to your residential plumbing needs, Keith McNeill Plumbing is the only answer. We provide you with the highest quality service the industry has to offer. With over 30 years in the business serving Tallahassee and its surrounding communities including southern Georgia, we specialize in all areas of residential plumbing. Our services include, but are not limited to the following:

Repairs and Installations: Water Heaters, Boilers, Pipes, Fixtures

Leaks and Clogs: Sinks, Faucets, Toilets, Bathtubs

Water Heaters: Tankless, Traditional

Green Products: Solar Water Heaters, Low Flow Toilets,

Sewer and Drain Cleaning

Renovations and New Construction: Kitchens, Bathrooms

Re-Piping

Gas and Water Meters

Hard Water Solutions

Water Treatment

Low Water Pressure

Clogged Sewer Lines

High Pressure Jetting Service

Camera Inspections

Septic to Sewer Conversion

Sewer Replacement

Electronic Slab Leak Locations

Lift Station Installation

Natural Gas Piping Installation

New Construction or Retrofit

Slab Leak Detection

Appliance Hook Up

Backflow Certification

There are a few other things to keep in mind when you choose Keith McNeill Plumbing. You can rest assured that if it’s an appliance repair that needs to be done, our team will provide expert service no matter what the manufacturer make of the appliance. Also, we offer 24/7 emergency service. And very importantly, from troubleshooting to diagnostics to actual repair and/or installation, you have our guarantee that you will be completely satisfied. Call us at 850-562-5504 for a free estimate.

Tallahassee

3505 North Monroe St.

Tallahassee, FL 32303

Get Directions

Website

Facebook

(850) 562-5504