Mathers Electric Co., Inc. is an electrical contractor that is fully committed to giving our diverse Tallahassee clientele prompt, consistently top quality electrical work designed to meet and exceed industry standards for safety and efficiency, regardless of the size or scale of the electrical work you need done. Our personable team of fully licensed and insured in-house electricians are leading experts in residential and commercial electrical applications. Drawing on a wealth of experience and training in electrical work of all kinds, we are optimally positioned to give our Tallahassee clientele a more complete electrical service.

With our time-honored commitment to client care, the Mathers Electric Co., Inc. team acts quickly to put your mind at ease and give you electrical services that are completely adapted to meet your specific needs. We will work closely with you to give you a range of proven effective, up-to-date solutions to your home or business’ electrical requirements. And at Mathers Electric Co., Inc. we never cut corners in our endeavor to give you the very best and fully code-compliant electrical work possible.

In Tallahassee the Mathers Electric Co., Inc. team has built a strong reputation for timely, safe and reliable electrical solutions, designed and implemented with a view towards maximizing your home or business’ energy efficiency and bringing your Tallahassee home or business’ electrical grid fully up to code. What’s more, our expertise extends to cover a wide range of design options that will give you the freedom you need to customize your home or business’ electrical layout, in order to better suit the precise style and functionality that you’re looking for.

At Mathers Electric Co., Inc. our electricians are handpicked for their attention to detail, versatility, and ability to work in a wide variety of contexts. We combine experience and expertise in a wide range of commercial and residential electrical applications into an electrical service designed to maintain the highest safety standards and optimize your Tallahassee home or business’ electrical performance.

4834 Corlett St., FL

Tallahassee, FL 32303

Get Directions

Website

(850) 576-2342