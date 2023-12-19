Miracle Ear

If you’re looking for hearing aids in Tallahassee, FL, make Miracle-Ear® your choice. We’ve been America’s most recognized brand of hearing aids for over 70 years. Our hearing aid center is independently owned and operated, and our experienced hearing care specialists will help you identify the hearing aid that meets your needs. You can even take advantage of a 30-day risk-free trial.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

Can wax cause hearing loss?

Yes. The causes of hearing loss are varied: genetic, environmental, injury, infection and sometimes simple wax build up.

What is the most common hearing loss?

Sensorineural loss is the most common. It is often caused by prolonged exposure to loud noise and the inevitable aging process. This loss is often greatly improved with hearing aid amplification.

Is there a cost for an examination?

Your test is Free. An initial examination takes about 45 minutes. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment. Please bring your spouse or family member as we want to answer all your questions.

How expensive are hearing aids?

There are a wide variety of hearing aids due the degree of loss, shape of ears, and lifestyles of customers. Miracle Ear offers an extensive variety of instruments for our customers individual needs. Our product line includes aids for high levels of background noise, wireless conductivity, and even tight budgets.

Do you offer payment plans?

Yes. We have up to 18 months NO interest and up to 60 month payment plans with competitive interest rates (with approved credit).Locally owned and operated in Tallahassee for over 20 years

Signs of hearing loss are unique to everyone but most people share common symptoms.

Do you hear portions of words or part of the sentence?

Do you request others to repeat themselves frequently?

Do you turn up the TV to levels that annoy others?

Do you have difficulty hearing clearly in noisy environments?

Is it hard for you to fully understand phone conversations?

Hearing loss can be slow and subtle. It can impact your personal relationships, social interaction, and your confidence. Untreated hearing loss may lead to depression and isolation. Over 36 million Americans experience some measurable hearing loss. This includes one out of four over the age of 55.

For over 60 years, Miracle ear has offered comprehensive services and advanced products. We recognize the unique needs of each customer. We offer systems and solutions that treat each customer specifically, personally and fully. Our digital product line is built of the world’s most advanced audio technology which offers some of the greatest clarity, quality and versatility possible.

Our hearing solutions, state of the art products, free aftercare and comprehensive warranty packages are second to none. We work with you to help provide the best hearing experience possible. Hearing loss is the quiet thief of self-confidence and communication. Hearing loss is the slow disabler of relationships and understanding. Hearing loss damages far more than it should.

I hope you seriously consider your current hearing status and your loved ones. Please call us for your initial free, no obligation hearing test. Hear the truth and decide for yourself.

Tallahassee

900 Capital Cir SE Ste 1

Tallahassee, FL 32301

Get Directions