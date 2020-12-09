Today is our 7th annual WCTV Red Kettle Takeover Day!

Over the years, on this day, you’d find the WCTV family at the Walmart off Thomasville Road, collecting your donations for the Salvation Army of Tallahassee. And every year, you show up BIG TIME. Over the past six years, you’ve helped us raise more than $16,000 to help those living in Leon, Gadsden and Wakulla counties.

However, due to COVID-19 concerns, we’re doing something different. While we may not be out “physically” ringing the bells, our passion for this organization and its mission of “Doing the Most Good” in our community hasn’t changed. That’s why we partnered with the Salvation Army to create a “virtual” kettle. By clicking the link provided and making a donation, it’s just like you’re putting money in one of our kettles. All the money, given through this page, WILL stay right here. We know while much has changed this year, the need of many families hasn’t. In fact, it’s become greater. BUT, in turn, so has the spirit of generosity.

So please give what you can. Whether you donate $1 or $100, know you are making a HUGE difference in our community. We’ll miss seeing your smiling faces and getting to talk with you this year, but rest assured, we’ll be back, in person, next year!

Thanks again for your continued support of this day. We hope you and your family have a joyous and healthy holiday season.

- The WCTV Family