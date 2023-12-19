Southern Heritage Fine Furniture
UNPARALLELED SERVICE. BEAUTIFUL FURNITURE. A FAMILY TRADITION.
Since the day the Williams Family opened their flagship store—Southern Heritage Fine Furniture—we have lived by a simple principle… to welcome our customers as we would our family. Today, our store is devoted to excellent customer service as well as the best in high-quality, moderately-priced furniture. In 2019, Clint Williams bought the Southern Heritage brand from his parents, opening a new, second location in Downtown Thomasville. Interiors by Southern Heritage continues our family tradition with classic furniture selected in beautiful taste.
Come see Southern Heritage Fine Furniture and Interiors by Southern Heritage for high-quality, moderately-priced furniture, accessories and rugs. We also offer FREE in-home design services with expert decorators.
Discover Unique Furniture, Accessories, and Rugs in Thomasville, GA
FREE In Home Design Services
It’s Just Like Coming Home
“Customer service is one of our core values. At Southern Heritage, we are proud to serve many of the same customers year after year. We want your experience to feel just like coming home.”
– Clint Williams
Main: (229) 226-9291
East Pinetree Blvd - Thomasville
1510 East Pinetree Blvd.
Thomasville, GA 31792