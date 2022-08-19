Tallahassee Picnic

How does a picnic booking work?

We create a bespoke picnic for you based on your contact form selections (guest count, occasion, location, color/style preferences, etc.). Our picnic packages are curated and based on your unique selections. We do not create mood boards or send rental options within our picnic packages. Please review our gallery and Instagram to see examples of our picnics. If you are interested in a completely custom and collaborative design, please inquire about our design and style services. We deliver, set up, style your picnic and have everything ready upon your arrival. We wait at the picnic until you arrive to greet you. Once you arrive, we leave you to enjoy your experience for the reserved time. You are responsible for the items until we return to pack them up at the arranged time. Once we return to pack up, you are free to leave and enjoy the rest of your day or evening.

Can you set up anywhere?

We require a location to be within 100 yards of vehicle access. There may be additional costs, for travel compensation, if there isn’t close vehicle access or if it is out of the Tallahassee, Florida area.

What if it rains?

If the weather forecast predicts rain for your picnic date, please contact us in advance of your picnic to discuss your options.

DOES the Tallahassee picnic team STAY DURING OUR PICNIC?

No, we leave after you’re settled and return once your picnic reservation ends. If you need us during your picnic, you can call or text Madison (whose number is provided in your email) and we can be on site within minutes.

(monica terrero)