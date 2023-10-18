WCTV First Alert Weather Day: What is it?

WCTV will follow guidelines required to break into regularly scheduled programming during tornado warnings or other life-threatening weather in our viewing area.

The First Alert Weather team will declare a “First Alert Weather Day” to give you an early alert for dangerous weather that could impact you and your family.

This can be for any type of severe weather:

Tornadoes

Widespread Damaging Winds

Hurricane or Tropical Storm Conditions

Widespread Flooding

Dangerous Winter Weather

A First Alert Weather Day is issued to give you an early heads-up of severe weather and provide you with extra time to prepare and develop a safety plan for incoming severe weather.

There may not always be an opportunity to officially declare the threat several days out, but we’ll endeavor to give the earliest warning possible when our weather team feels confident in what’s ahead.

We know weather changes rapidly, especially during severe weather. The WCTV First Alert Weather Team will have extra updates on multiple platforms during First Alert Weather Days: