Gaming Arts To Feature A Historic Number Of New Games At G2E 2021

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- At G2E 2021, Gaming Arts (Booth 3353) will be showcasing its new and approved VertX™ Grand cabinet This new 49" portrait cabinet is state-of-the-art and serves as the flagship platform for Gaming Arts' new VertX™ line of cabinets. In conjunction with the VertX™ cabinet debut, GA proudly offers a full library of new and approved games ready for immediate release, only on the VertX™

The new VertX™ Grand creates a new standard in cabinet design. It's sleek and feature-rich cabinet is designed to stand out on any casino floor and its "best of breed" components have been carefully selected to maximize the gaming experience by balancing functionality, precision and entertainment. This exclusive library of new games for the VertX™ Grand includes eleven truly exciting and innovative themes designed to delight players while meeting the high expectations players everywhere have come to expect from Gaming Arts.

Leading off the new VertX™ library will be the Let's Spin™ series which are fast-paced new games that will bring out the true gambler in any player with their industry first game mechanics. The library also includes the new Pub™ series which provide players an exciting world tour of great Pubs across the globe from Kaleigh's Irish Pub to Isabella's Tequileria to Anastasia's Tavern to Sofia's Cellar. When the drinks start to flow, so does the player excitement and wins! In addition, Kung Fu Empress™ and Jackpot Go™ will also make their debut.

The new lineup of VertX™ games doesn't stop there. Gaming Arts' Casino Wizard™ electronic table multi-game, which has taken the country by storm with unparalleled performance will soon have a big brother, Casino Wizard VIP™. Casino Wizard VIP™ will include a greatly expanded game lineup with some of the most intriguing side bets available anywhere, all of which can only be found exclusively on Casino Wizard VIP™.

Many new games for the dual screen Phocus™ cabinets will also take center stage including the fast-paced Quick X™ series, Fortune Finders™, Cash Quest™ and Cyber Dragon™. Premiering as well are several new games for Gaming Arts' HaloTop™ wheel cabinet including the fun-loving Gumball Game™, the hilariously scary Spooky Spins™ and Fortune Flip™.

Jean Venneman, newly promoted to COO of Gaming Arts, commented, "This is a very exciting time for the company as we continue to expand into new markets with a host of new games and products and we fully expect the VertX™ Grand to continue this success and greatly increase placements. The initial response to VertX™ Grand has been tremendous, well exceeding early estimates. With over 200 units in backlog already and growing rapidly."

"I could not be prouder of the entire Gaming Arts family who have exceeded expectations in the creation of this wonderful new cabinet line along with a historic number of new games," Venneman concluded.

As the world leader in keno systems and high stakes bingo, Gaming Arts will also continue its tradition of innovation in these areas including the new TITO enabled and completely self-contained EZ Keno kiosk along with exciting new bingo offerings.

DISTRIBUTION PARTNERSHIP WITH JUMBO TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD

In addition to this exciting lineup of new games and products, Gaming Arts is pleased to announce it has entered into a distribution partnership with Jumbo Technology Co., LTD (Jumbo). Under this Agreement, Gaming Arts will be the exclusive distributor for certain Jumbo casino games in North America. Headquartered in Taiwan, Jumbo has been a major force in the gaming space across Asia for over 25 years.

The first product to be launched will be the amazing Ocean Phoenix™ multi-player fishing game which will be on display at G2E 2021. This game has taken Asia by storm with game mechanics never before seen in North America. The platform for Ocean Phoenix™ is the massive ARK-65 6-seat gaming cabinet. Ocean Phoenix™ is sure to turn many heads at G2E.

"This is an exciting announcement for Gaming Arts," said Mike Dreitzer, CEO of Gaming Arts. "We are honored to partner with our friends at Jumbo, as we bring their product into the North American market. The Ocean Phoenix game is an extraordinarily fun and unique game that is unlike any other, so we are eager to get customer feedback at G2E," Dreitzer concluded.

About Gaming Arts - Gaming Arts, LLC is an end-to-end gaming equipment technology provider of electronic gaming machines, electronic table games, bingo, keno, and emerging technologies. Gaming Arts is privately owned and operated, with its business headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, and is licensed in approximately 135 jurisdictions. To learn more, visit www.gamingarts.com or call 702.818.8943.

