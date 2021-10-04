Ardagh Glass Packaging customers win four Clear Choice Awards

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardagh Glass Packaging – North America (AGP – NA) , a business of Ardagh Group , is pleased to announce that four of its customers were awarded Clear Choice Awards by the Glass Packaging Institute (GPI).

AGP – NA manufactures the award-winning glass packaging for Anheuser-Busch InBev's Budweiser Dream, Newell Brands' Ball® Flute Jars, King Estate Winery's King Estate Vineyard Designate and Heritage Distilling Company's Hand Sanitizer.

Beer, Cider & Flavored Alcoholic Beverages category:

Anheuser-Busch InBev for its Budweiser Dream

The unique glass beer bottle AGP – NA manufactured for Anheuser-Busch InBev for its Budweiser Dream won GPI's Clear Choice Award in the Beer, Cider & Flavored Alcoholic Beverages. The glass bottle celebrates the Budweiser brand's heritage and delivers key brand attributes of premium, high-quality appeal. The Dream bottle was created to align the Budweiser brand into one global package design. It presents a new look that showcases the history of Budweiser with the shoulder embossing. View the award-winning design.

Food category:

Newell Brands for its Ball® Flute Jar

The classic, refined design of the Ball® Flute Jar that AGP – NA manufactured for Newell Brands won GPI's Clear Choice Award in the Food category. Over the past 135 years, Ball® mason jars have evolved to meet new consumer needs while retaining the iconic Ball branding and premium quality. Ball® Flute Jars were created to give consumers an elegant solution to meet their evolving needs from a brand they trust. The Ball® Flute Jars showcase unique styling features to make it stand out at shelf and across versatile usage occasions. The weighted base of the Ball® Flute Jar provides an aesthetic to mimic the classic stemless champagne flute glass and has the functional benefit for easier cleaning post-food use. View the award-winning design.

Cosmetics, Fragrances & Pharmaceutical category:

Heritage Distilling Co. for its Hand Sanitizer

The conventional glass bottle AGP – NA manufactured for Heritage Distilling Co. for its Hand Sanitizer won GPI's Clear Choice Award in the Cosmetics, Fragrances & Pharmaceutical category. Shortly after COVID-19 was declared a pandemic, Heritage Distilling Co. switched from producing and bottling spirits to producing and bottling FDA- and WHO-compliant hand sanitizer. They chose to package the hand sanitizer in AGP – NA's 750ml Inspiration Stelvin ECO Series® glass bottle, since they could rely on the supply chain timing and its current machines could handle the production. Heritage Distilling Co.'s Hand Sanitizer stands out because of the simplicity of the bottle design and the clarity of the glass bottle. Among the many hand sanitizer products now on the market, it is one of the few in a glass bottle. View the award-winning design.

Wine category:

King Estate Winery for its King Estate Vineyard Designate

The elegant glass wine bottle AGP - NA manufactured for King Estate Winery for its King Estate Vineyard Designate won GPI's Clear Choice Award in the Wine category. This special Claret wine bottle was part of the complete redesign of the King Estate Tower Club wine series – the most valuable collectible wines that King Estate offers. Signifying luxury, the "KE" embossed cartouche on the bottle indicates it is a King Estate wine and the crown on top of the "KE" is a special emblem only used for these rare Tower Club wines. The glass bottle signifies luxury and adds value for the consumer. View the award-winning design.

"Ardagh Glass Packaging is honored to have these exceptional products recognized with 2021 Clear Choice Awards," said John T Shaddox, Chief Commercial Officer for Ardagh Glass Packaging – North America. "We enjoy collaborating with these award-winning brands to create glass packaging that meets their sustainability commitments while providing quality, innovative glass containers that preserve the products we all know and trust."

Since 1989, the Clear Choice Awards has honored consumer product goods (CPG) manufacturers who find unique ways to use glass packaging to tell the story of brands, create glass packaging designs that stand out on the shelf and demonstrate novel glass packaging looks. The Clear Choice Awards are sponsored by the Glass Packaging Institute, the trade association representing the North American glass container manufacturers.

During the last 32 years, AGP – NA has produced the glass bottles and jars for nearly 100 products that have won Clear Choice Awards.

For more information about Ardagh's 100 percent and endlessly recyclable glass packaging, visit our website .

Notes to the editor

Ardagh Group is a global supplier of infinitely recyclable metal and glass packaging for the world's leading brands. Ardagh operates 57 metal and glass production facilities in 12 countries, employing more than 16,000 people with sales of approximately $7bn.

Founded in 1919 as the Glass Container Association of America, the Glass Packaging Institute (GPI) is the trade association representing the North American glass container industry. On behalf of glass container manufacturers and their supply chain partners, GPI promotes glass as the optimal packaging choice, advances environmental and recycling policies, advocates industry standards, and educates packaging professionals.

