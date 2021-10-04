Clinical Maestro 2.4 Brings New Speed and Agility to Clinical Trial Budgeting and Outsourcing Strategikon Introduces New Generation, State of Art Clinical Costing Tool for Service Providers and Sponsors

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Strategikon Pharma announced a major update to their Clinical Maestro® platform including powerful features that accelerate clinical trial planning and sourcing. This release, Clinical Maestro CORE™, focuses on expanding the ease of use and flexibility for Contract Research Organizations (CROs) and other clinical service providers who need to quickly create accurate bids.

Clinical Maestro™ CORE is the first-to-market and only SaaS solution designed for clinical trial costing by clinical trial costing experts. CORE directly contributes both to increasing the proposal win rate through greater accuracy and reliability of proposal budgets, and to lowering the cost of generating bids through more efficient utilization of internal service provider resources. Real time dashboards and dynamic visualizations of costs and assumptions, like Gross Margin Analysis shown here.

Clinical Maestro CORE is the first to market, configurable, cloud-based SaaS solution combining clinical study and services assumptions with complex costing algorithms to produce clinical study budgets faster and more reliably than traditional Excel-based methods. Research shows, on average, it takes a CRO over 200 hours to generate and review a clinical services budget, versus a handful of hours with CORE. Allowing CROs to maximize resource utilization, CORE's scalable platform saves substantial time and costs.

CORE was developed in close collaboration with CROs to specifically address many of the concerns and pain points associated with home-grown tools or Excel, including role-based access, action traceability, security, and modeling flexibility. CORE improves the quality of the bid costing through elimination of common errors associated with formula and link breaks and incorrect assumption management. Through shared identity with Clinical Maestro Sponsor Edition, CORE brings the Sponsor-approved bidding standards to clinical service providers, allowing unprecedented communication and collaboration between Sponsors and CROs.

"Having intimate knowledge of the challenges that both Sponsors and CROs experience during the bidding process, we designed Clinical Maestro CORE to enhance costing transparency while preserving the service provider's know-how and costing IP. With a state-of-the-art self-configurable algorithm builder and value-added features such as FX and inflation management, CORE brings over 90% efficiency boost in the proposal costing turnaround-time," said Anca Copaescu, Founder and CEO of Strategikon Pharma.

"More than 30% of the bids are lost due to price and this is a grim statistic for the industry. Our goal is to help boost the win rate of clinical service providers through technology-enabled standardization," adds Anca.

About us

At Strategikon Pharma, our mission is to lower the cost and expedite the time to market of new medical treatments through built-for-purpose cloud-based solutions that improve and accelerate the planning and outsourcing of clinical trials.

Contact:

Karen Wills

Strategikon Pharma

617-899-0986

kwills@strategikonpharma.com

Clinical Maestro is the cloud-based platform that modernizes outsourcing for clinical programs. It enables all participants in clinical trials, Sponsor Companies, Vendors and Service Providers, to plan studies, model and manage clinical contracts in an entirely systematic way. Budget, source and manage, faster, more accurately, and with less effort. (PRNewsfoto/Strategikon Pharma)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Strategikon Pharma